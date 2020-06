The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts programming for June consists of presentations and ongoing workshops through Grow @ the Wallis, a program for arts education.

GRoW @ the Wallis presents various summer art courses for all ages. The first workshop, “Beyond Words,” creates an opportunity for students to share their life through various forms of artistic expression.

The Miracle Project’s “Triple Threat” will offer vocal, acting and performance technique training from professionals and runs from June 16 through July 21 for children ages 13 and older. Also, the Miracle Project’s “Musical Miracles” will offer vocal and performance technique practice while building self-esteem in a virtual classroom, and it runs from June 18 through July 23 for children between 5-12 and 13 and older.

For ages 12 and older, the Wallis will organize“ Broadway Dreams,” a program for professional training for performers, on July 6-10.

For information, visit thewallis.org.