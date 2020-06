The First-In Fire Foundation recently partnered with Olympia Medical Center to feed personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Fire Station 68 and LAFD Battalion 18 headquarters, located at 5023 W. Washington Blvd.

The partnership was part of the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Firehouse Dinners” program. The food was provided last week in celebration of Flag Day, observed annually on June 14.

Ingredients for the dinners were purchased from merchants from the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, and provided to the firefighters. They enjoyed fresh vegetables including sweet summer corn and green beans from Farm Boy Produce, baby back ribs from Huntington Meats, and Flagberry pie from Du-par’s Restaurant and Bakery.

“Olympia Medical Center, its administration and its caring doctors and nurses exemplify local first responders helping local first responders, and helping local small businesses,” First-In Fire Foundation President Lyn MacEwen Cohen said. “What a win-win for public safety.”

The First-In Fire Foundation created the “Firehouse Dinners” program in March to boost morale and ensure firefighters enjoy nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization coordinates the purchase of food from merchants at the Farmers Market and its delivery to fire stations. Councilman David Ryu, 4th District, allocated funds to the start the program, and private donations and partnerships have helped it continue.

“We are delighted to participate in this program from First-In Fire Foundation that honors our firefighters and paramedics, with the help from the leadership of Lyn Cohen,” Olympia Medical Center CEO Matt Williams said. “We will continue to address this pandemic by supporting our first responders and [will] maintain safety precautions for our medical staff and visitors and provide quality care for our patients.”

The firefighters also thanked the foundation and said they enjoyed the donation.

“The ribs were very meaty and very good,” added Capt. Cathleen Gilbert, of Fire Station 68.

For information, visit firstinfirefoundation.org.