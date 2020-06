The Original Farmers Market was unable to host its annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show this June because of the public health emergency, so instead a video was posted on YouTube celebrating the event with fun from past years.

Every year at the beginning of June, hundreds of vintage and classic cars are displayed on the grounds of the Original Farmers Market during the auto show. One of the most memorable moments comes at the end, when the owners fire up their engines before leaving.

Last year, the Original Farmers Market celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Gilmore Heritage Auto Show. The market looks forward to welcoming visitors and vintage car enthusiasts back for the event in 2021.

To view the video, visit youtu.be/WqTxcGZj-zM. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, call (323)933-9211, or visit farmersmarketla.com.