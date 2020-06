A collective of artists gathered during the early morning on June 10 to create artwork on the street intended to bring peace and hope back to a section of the Melrose Arts District where looting occurred during the final weekend of May. Hundreds of white doves were painted on the pavement in the middle of Melrose Avenue between Stanley and Curson avenues. The brainchild of artist Corie Mattie, known as the @LAHopeDealer, the project featured doves – a symbol of hope and healing. Mattie was joined by Los Angeles-based street artist WRDSMTH, and musician and street artist Dave Navarro in making her vision a reality in the Melrose area. For information, visit coriemattie.com.