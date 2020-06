The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is offering virtual training sessions for youth baseball coaches through the Dodgers RBI Program, a sports-based youth development initiative for children and youth ages 5-18 that uses baseball and softball to provide social and emotional learning.

The next coaches’ training session will be held on June 10. Coaches and families with youth ages 5-18 are encouraged to register for the free 2020 virtual season by visiting dodgers.com/dodgersrbi.

Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel recently participated in the program via Zoom and discussed his journey in coaching and how he joined the Dodgers. Ebel also discussed coaching and instruction styles, tips on team chemistry and dugout culture, and the role sports and coaches have in children’s lives.

“As a coach, you’re a role model. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at. Stay under control and stay positive. Slow everything down and take a deep breath. Stay positive and keep high energy,” Ebel said. “The great [coaches] are the ones that listen, have your back and care.”

LADF’s training series ensures coaches have the appropriate resources to make an impact in the lives of young people. They provide baseball and softball fundamentals, as well as information about trauma-informed approaches, concussion protocols and positive youth development strategies. Partners include Positive Coaching Alliance, UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program, Up2Us Sports and the Dodgers Training Academy. Virtual trainings feature interactive polls, demonstration videos and Q&A sessions.

For information, visit dodgers.com/dodgersrbi.