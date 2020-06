On June 4, Los Angeles County and the cities of West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles announced they will lift their curfew orders, and no curfew is expected to go into effect this evening.

Local cities and Los Angeles County had recently enforced curfews in response to the mostly peaceful protests organized by Black Lives Matter in response to the death of George Floyd and the use of excessive force by police.

“Angelenos are rallying powerful and peaceful demonstrations against racial injustice,” Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “We remain committed to protecting the right of all people to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of protesters, businesses, residents, families and our entire community.”

“The protests in our city have remained peaceful over the last several days,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said. “We thank our residents and business community for their patience and cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department continues to actively patrol the entire city with the support of partner law enforcement agencies.

Residents and business should be aware that other cities in the region may still have curfew orders in effect.

Those who did violate the curfews – which were established to reduce the potential for violence, damage, threats to public safety and civil unrest – were punishable with a misdemeanor and or could be arrested.

Update at 12:31 on June 4: Beverly Hills also canceled its curfew.