On June 2, Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Michael Bregy informed the BHUSD community that the recent “civil unrest in Los Angeles” has led to the postponement of the physical activities the district scheduled for this week. The Beverly Hills High School graduation car parade was scheduled for graduation day, June 4.

“We expect to reschedule these very shortly,” Bregy said.

BHUSD invites the greater Beverly Hills community to support their graduating senior students by watching the virtual commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. today, June 4. The stream will begin at 8:45 a.m.

The virtual commencement ceremony can be viewed on Channel 6 on Spectrum or online at kbev.com/live.

“We, the Beverly Hills Unified School District, at this time of heartbreak, invite you to help us lift our seniors up,” BHUSD Superintendent Michael Bregy said. “On Thursday, they were supposed to be graduating high school physically together.”

The event will feature “student speeches, moments from their final year, musical pieces our students have been tirelessly working on and so much more,” Bregy added.

He said that “every decision is made in direct consultation with the Beverly Hills city manager and Beverly Hills Police Department in the interest of public safety.”

“I’m sure you will understand the direct impact logistically to our district is the depleted resources we are normally provided from the city, BHPD and traffic control,” Bregy said.

Bregy also noted that the “recent events in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and America have been extremely emotionally triggering for many of our students and their families,” and that parents should use resources like the National Association of School Psychologists for tips on how to talk with their children about violence. For information, visit nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-climate-safety-and-crisis/school-violence-resources/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers.

“I must reiterate that we will not tolerate any racism or behavior inciting violence,” Bregy said. “Please continue to check your email for communications directly from your principal regarding school-specific activities.”

For information, visit bhusd.org.