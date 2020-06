The Beverly Hills Unified School District is accepting applications for its Return 2 Learn Think Tank Team. Applications are due by Friday, June 12.

Superintendent Michael Bregy will facilitate the stakeholder group meetings focused on the impact of COVID-19 on BHUSD. Participants will work directly with the Superintendent’s Leadership Team to gather information that will support planning initiatives focusing on the well-being of students, staff and the greater community.

Parents and community members have previously suggested that the administration be more specific of its “need” when asking for volunteers to participate in think-tank work, so BHUSD is looking for people with distinct experience or intimate knowledge in the areas of medicine and health care, mental health, social emotional health, occupational safety, prevention efforts and workplace controls, and facility management as it relates to COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace.

Approximately 15 mixed-stakeholder participants from the BHUSD community will be selected to share their expertise and knowledge in their professional field while evaluating information provided by federal, state and local agencies related to the planning and preparation of reopening the 2020-21 school year.

Previous community feedback also suggested the administration be more specific with meeting frequency, dates and times so participants would know in advance if they could attend the meetings. The think tank expects to meet virtually four times this summer using Google Meet. The expected meeting dates are June 18 and 25, and July 9 and 16. All meetings are expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.

To apply for the think tank, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZxwseTal5IVfu62T0R6cudhRVjpWQfaohdmkpxOoQWG2WyQ/viewform.

For information, contact Rebecca Starkins, director of public relations, at rstarkins@bhusd.org.