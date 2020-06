On June 22, Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Michael Bregy announced that the district will offer students two options for returning to school for the 2020-21 year.

Based on conversations with two committees – the Instruction Committee made up of education experts and the Think Tank made of up community experts – and after the BHUSD Board of Education Study Session on June 17, Bregy said the district will offer the Independent Learning Center and a hybrid learning program in the fall of 2020.

The ILC was established in 2019 with the purpose of supporting students who learn better in a nontraditional classroom setting, who are unable to participate in regular school due to factors such as career opportunities or mental health suitability. It incorporates platforms such as APEX Learning (for secondary students), Goalbook, Seesaw and Google Classroom (for elementary students). The ILC requires a commitment of at least one semester, and admission closes July 15. For information, visit ilc.bhusd.org.

All students will be automatically placed into the hybrid learning option if they do not apply for the ILC. This model provides students with in-person access to instruction at BHUSD campuses. The student population will be divided into two groups, Cohort A and Cohort B. Each cohort will be on campus every other week, with all students at home on Fridays to allow for cleaning and independent learning. During the “off week,” students are responsible for engaging with the classroom instruction through their iPad or laptop.

These options are contingent on direction from the Department of Public Health, which is publishing further restrictions that must be followed, including social distancing and following strict protocols such as wearing a mask. These protocols are evolving and changing by the day.

“We must follow this mandate,” Bregy said. “We have collected your feedback from the fall survey and are intentionally waiting to survey our staff because we need to first have a solid understanding of where you as parents are at in your decision making about returning to school.”

Students must already be enrolled in BHUSD to participate in these options. If a student is not already enrolled, visit bhusd.org to do so. If a student decides not to return to BHUSD, please notify Maria Fernandez by emailing mfernandezelvira@bhusd.org.