On June 23, the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education approved the appointment of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Matt Horvath.

For the past three years, Horvath has served as the assistant superintendent of human resources of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District.

Horvath previously held the positions of instructional director and coordinator for talent management in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where his focus was on instructional leadership, team development, and improving teacher and administrator evaluation systems.

“Dr. Horvath is an experienced administrator who has exemplary knowledge in the field of human resources,” Superintendent Michael Bregy said. “His vast experience at both the school sites and at the district level enable his ability to balance the extensive responsibilities required at BHUSD.”

Prior to his work in LAUSD, Horvath served as principal of North High School and Richardson Middle School in the Torrance Unified School District. Horvath has a strong record of mentoring and coaching teachers and administrators and values the team approach. Horvath earned his doctorate from USC in K-12 Urban Education Leadership.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Beverly Hills Unified School District,” Horvath said. “BHUSD is a world-class district with a rich tradition of educational excellence and amazing community support … I look forward to serving the community and working collaboratively with all of the stakeholders in BHUSD.”

For information, visit bhusd.org.