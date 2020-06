Yonatan “Yoni” Kashanian, a rising senior at Beverly Hills High School, was elected by the freshman, sophomore and junior classes of 2019-20 to serve as their student representative as part of the Board of Education for the 2020-21 school year. Kashanian participated in his first official Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education meeting on June 17.

“I am pleased to be the representative of all students in the Beverly Hills Unified School District, and I can’t wait to be the voice of all my classmates,” Kashanian said. “I am ready to give my utmost into making sure this year is as beneficial as it possibly can be for all students and parents that are part of BHUSD. I am so grateful for the ability to be a part of the Board of Education, and I ask that anyone who has any concerns or inquires to please reach out to me because I want to be as much of a help as I can be for everyone.”

Kashanian is on the Beverly Hills High School Principal’s Honor Roll, and he is part of the National Honors Society for the BHHS chapter. In addition, Kashanian served as vice president both his freshman and junior year.

Kashanian, who will also serve as the vice president of development his senior year, has been working at Dr. Mark P. Goodman’s office since his sophomore year, and will continue to donate 10% of all his paychecks to charities.