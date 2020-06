Beverly Hills is again imposing two curfews. The first, in the city’s Business Districts, will begin on Wednesday, June 3, at 1 p.m., and it will last until Thursday, June 4, at 6 a.m. The second will be a citywide curfew from Wednesday, June 3, at 4 p.m. until Thursday, June 4, at 6 a.m.

The Business Districts of Beverly Hills shall include the Business Triangle (including Rodeo Drive), and Wilshire Boulevard, North and South Santa Monica Boulevards, Crescent Drive, La Cienega Boulevard, Robertson Boulevard, South Beverly Drive, Olympic Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Burton Way and San Vicente Boulevard.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is fully staffed and actively patrolling the entire city, including residential neighborhoods. The curfews prohibit anyone from being upon public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or any public place.

For information, call the city’s HOTLINE at (310)550-4680.

Updated at 7:54 a.m. on June 3.

Beverly Hills will enact a citywide curfew at 1 p.m. on June 2. The curfew will last until 5:30 a.m. on June 3.

“I know we are all feeling a great sense of uncertainty … We are grateful to the National Guard and our mutual aid partners from several neighboring agencies for helping us to keep our community safe,” Mayor Lester Friedman said.

Updated at 9:32 a.m. on June 2.

To ensure the continued safety of the Beverly Hills community, the city is again imposing two curfews.

The first, in the city’s Business District, will begin on Monday, June 1, at 1 p.m. It will last until Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 a.m.

The second will be a citywide curfew beginning Monday, June 1, at 4 p.m. It will also last until Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 a.m.

The Business District curfew encompasses the Business Triangle (including Rodeo Drive), South Beverly Drive, Robertson Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is fully staffed and actively patrolling the entire city, including residential neighborhoods. The curfews prohibit anyone from being upon public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or any public place.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org.