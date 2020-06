The city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department will launch a unique new series of virtual camps from their Arts & Culture Division called Camp Create. The art and specialty experiences begin on July 7 and last until Aug. 14.

These camps will explore the arts, nature and other specially designed experiences. Camp Create is a unique, one-of-a-kind camp that lets the participants customize their summer fun. Campers can pick one or more arts or specialty experiences that they would like to participate in to create their own six-week camp to fit their schedule.

Camp Create has 21 arts and specialty experiences from which to choose for babies and tots, youth, teens, adults, seniors and families. Learn, create and explore with experienced instructors from all over California. Virtual camp experiences range from visual arts, media, theater, music, dance, language arts, culinary arts, fitness, gardening and more.

Activities for teens and youth include Intro to Kids Painting, Music Theory, Intro to Baby Sign Language and more.

Activities for adults and teens include Cooking with Arch, Language Arts – Italian, Teen Improv Jam and more.

Adult and senior activities include Water Color Painting for Beginners, Play in Place and more.

Specialty experiences include Oksana’s Financial Education for Youth and Teens, Virtual Gardening and Nature Camp, Time Capsule Project for LGBT Elders and more.

From June 29 to July 3, Camp Create will offer free trial classes to any of the new virtual programs offered.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/campcreate or call (310)285-6830.