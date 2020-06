On June 13, the city of Beverly Hills issued a civil emergency order to prevent more than 10 people from gathering in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. The order, which the city said it intended to preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods, will remain in effect until further notice.

An assembly is defined as any gathering or group of 10 or more people on a public street, sidewalk or other public place if those 10 people have a common purpose or goal.

Any assembly that is silent, such as a candlelight vigil, and gatherings on private property are exempt from this emergency order.