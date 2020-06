The city of Beverly Hills announced that on Monday, June 15, La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Tennis Courts will reopen with limited court use and reduced operating hours while following L.A. County safety protocols. This will be a two-week pilot program with established rules to ensure all safety protocols are maintained.

The city’s tennis facilities will then return to regular operating hours, while continuing to follow safety protocols. This decision was made after L.A. County permitted the gradual reopening of recreational opportunities with safety guidelines in place. La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Park Tennis Courts have been closed since March 16 in response to coronavirus pandemic.

Guidelines in place allow single-play only and require reservations. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Tennis facilities will begin accepting reservations on June 13. No drop-in play or same-day reservations will be permitted. Face coverings are required upon check-in and while walking through the facility to designated court. While face coverings are not required during play, a face covering must be worn at all other times. Each player must have their own tennis balls, initialed and handled only by them. A glove must be worn on the non-racket held hand

For information, guidelines and operating hours, visit beverlyhills.org/tennisrules. To make reservations, visit beverlyhills.org/tennisrez.

For questions, call (310)285-6825. This line will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14. Beginning Monday, June 15, this line will be answered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.