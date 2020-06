Los Angeles County is observing Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month in June.

Authorities are stressing awareness because thousands of seniors are targeted for financial scams and other fraud every year. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau-Elder Fraud Detail investigates crimes involving senior fraud. Since the mid-1990s, FCCB personnel have worked with many government and community organizations to protect vulnerable older adults. Many resources for seniors are available by visiting lacounty.gov, cdss.ca.gov, dbo.ca.gov and consumer-finance.gov.