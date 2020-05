Skylight Theatre Company created the Skylight Live series in March to bring together some of Los Angeles’ most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations of heartwarming stories.

The series was inspired by the artistic community of theater makers who continue to create and present new works amid the coronavirus pandemic. Presentations are livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube or at skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live. Each week, viewers can engage with speakers for an interactive post-conversation about that week’s short play.

On May 21 at 3 p.m., writer Leesa Kim and director Sarah Hahm will present “And the Void Says” alongside Miya Kidomo and Diona Burnett. The show depicts an aspiring stand-up comedian who tries to test out new material.

Previously, on May 14, writer Christine Hamilton Schmidt and director Victoria Pearlman presented “Our Second Honest Conversation.” Clayton Farris and Poonman Basu joined them as well to perform.

The play tells the story of Cora and Daniel who confront each other after Cora makes a huge decision about their relationship while they are still quarantined in separate places.

Each show is free and runs for 10 to 15 minutes with a Q&A afterward. Viewers are able to ask artists questions about their work.

For information, visit skylighttheatre.org.