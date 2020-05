A collection of photographs was featured in the May 3, 1951, issue of the Park Labrea News in honor of family matriarchs on Mother’s Day. Mrs. Oscar Jimenez, of Blackburn Street, was shown at top left with her son Carlos, who was 3 months old at the time. Mrs. James Edge, center, of Colgate Avenue, was shown with her first-born daughter, Christine, who was 6 months old. The little guy shown at right is John Andrew Phillips, son of Mrs. Jack Phillips of Colgate Avenue, born in January 1951. Mrs. James Martell, who had recently moved from Park La Brea, is shown at the bottom with 4-month-old Jimmy. This year, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. For many ways to celebrate, see the Mother’s Day Dining on pages 14-15.