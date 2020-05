Residents of Park La Brea who were members of the Beverly Hills Lawn Bowling Club were shown in this photograph from the May 1, 1980, issue of the Park La Brea News. The group included Dave Rudolph, left, Charles and Margaret Lewis, club president Allen Dewhirst, Marion Battersby, Howard Hotchkin and Dudley Campbell. One of the members jokingly described the game as “the trickiest sport ever devised by the mind of man.” It involves rolling biased, or unsymmetrical, balls on grass in an attempt to get them closest to a smaller ball known as a “jack.” The game can be very difficult because the balls are not perfectly round and can travel in unexpected directions. The Beverly Hills Lawn Bowling Club still exists. When not limited by closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club uses Roxbury Park for competitions and welcomes new participants. A message on its website states, “You don’t have to be a dinosaur to enjoy a 1,000-year-old game.” For information, call (323)857-6676, or visit bowlnow.org.