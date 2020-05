Los Angeles Unified School District and Verizon announced they amended their original agreement from March to help other school districts in California enable distance learning.

The original agreement with Verizon enabled LAUSD to provide internet access at no cost to students whose families could not otherwise afford it.

“Verizon’s original agreement from March of this year with Los Angeles Unified to enable distance learning for 125,000 low-income children has become the gold standard framework nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “We’re thrilled to build on that original agreement with Los Angeles Unified to partner with the State of California to enable distance learning for hundreds of thousands of additional students across California.”

The digital divide in urban and rural communities has shown challenges for students who do not have devices and lack the internet access they need to stay connected with their school community.

“We need to make sure every student has the device and internet access they need to be connected with their school community,” Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “We’re delighted other students throughout California will be connected with their school communities as a result of this amended agreement between Los Angeles Unified and Verizon.”

Last month, with Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Verizon announced its support of the State of California Department of Education’s mission to help bridge the digital divide by committing unlimited internet connectivity at a discounted rate for underserved students in California.

“We are grateful to Verizon and LAUSD for their efforts to help our schools close the digital divide for students across the state,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. “Access to technology is as critical to academic success as a textbook. This development helps move the needle in our efforts to level the playing field for all students, now and in the years ahead.”

School districts that are interested in learning more can contact their Verizon representative, call (855)343-7283 or visit enterprise.verizon.com/solutions/public-sector/education/distance-learning/.