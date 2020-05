The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts received a $20,000 grant from the California Arts Council that will help support the Wallis School Partners program.

The program provides the opportunity for students K-12 within Los Angeles County to attend student matinee performances featuring artists presented at the Wallis’ stages. It serves thousands of young people annually, provides opportunities for students to experience performance arts and fosters growth through the arts.

Wallis School Partners Program is part of GRoW @ the Wallis, the umbrella for a mix of education and outreach programs at the Wallis.

“The Wallis is extremely grateful for this significant grant from the California Arts Council, which will help us continue to share our exceptional music, dance and theater programs with students from the greater Los Angeles area,” said Rachel Fine, the Wallis’ executive director and CEO. “These engaging performances promote an understanding and sharing of culture, enhance awareness of others, build cognitive skills and foster civic engagement, among other crucial benefits.”

More than 1,500 nonprofit organizations and units of government were awarded the California Arts Council grant, which aids these groups continue to support arts, culture and creative expression. The state’s investment of nearly $30 million marks a more than $5 million increase over the previous fiscal year, and the largest in California Arts Council history.

Organizations received grants across 15 different programs areas addressing access, equity, inclusion, community vibrancy, art learning and engagement benefiting a various communities.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Arts Council recognized that some recipients may need to postpone, modify or cancel their planned activities supported by these funds due to state and local public health guidelines.

For information, visit thewallis.org.