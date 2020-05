California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online discussion with a panel of education experts this afternoon, May 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Thurmond is hoping to hear directly from educators at schools throughout the state about their experiences during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The state superintendent and California Department of Education acknowledge that educators are often feeling overwhelmed by distance learning, and the virtual event will be an opportunity to share experiences, resources and encouragement as schools and families navigate next steps together.

The event, the first of many planned for educator support, can be viewed by visiting facebook.com/caeducation.