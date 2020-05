Rosewood STEM Magnet of Urban Planning and Urban Design teachers, students and entire staff are engaged in new learning and teaching through social distancing. Though schools are closed, students are still receiving music, art, project based learning, urban planning and urban design, virtual field trips, and all core subjects.

The elementary school iscurrently planning their virtual kindergarten graduation and 5th grade culmination. Those these events will be done virtually, it is important that we recognize each student for their accomplishments.

As Rosewood prepares for the 2020-2021 school year, they invite you to consider a school that nurtures the whole child. As a Social Emotional Focus school, they ensure the unique needs of each student is met.

Rosewood STEM Magnet, Urban Planning & Urban Design is located at 503 N. Croft Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 651-0166.