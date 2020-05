Caruso has announced that retailers at all of its properties, including The Grove, will resume in-store shopping on June 1.

In keeping with Caruso’s commitment to exemplary service, shoppers can also continue to enjoy Curbside Concierge service allowing contactless pick up at The Grove, as well as The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village. Caruso properties are part of the communities in which they are located and have remained open as a resource for the public throughout the stay-at-home orders.

In response to COVID-19, Caruso recently unveiled extensive health and safety standards with policies and procedures to protect staff, guests and tenants from illness, and ensure a safe and secure environment. Caruso partnered with Dr. Neha Nanda, medical director of epidemiology and infection disease at Keck Medicine of USC, to establish health and safety policies and procedures.

Due to the rapidly evolving situation, guests are encouraged to visit each property’s website for information and specific tenant operating hours. Updates will also be provided on social media.

The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive. For information, visit thegrovela.com and caruso.com.