The Los Angeles LGBT Center presents “Rainbowthon,” a two-hour event that will be live-streamed on the center’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels this evening, May 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the center’s CARE Fund, which was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by dancer, performer and influencer Frankie Grande, the virtual concert and benefit will include performances and appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, Deborah Cox, Taylor Dayne, Betty Who, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Courtney Reed, Shoshana Bean, Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Emma Hunton, DJ “Shangela” Pierce, Gigi Gorgeous, Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings) and Glozell Green. Additional talent will be announced.

“Many people in my life have benefited from the services provided by the Los Angeles LGBT Center and, after seeing the work they do firsthand with LGBT youth and seniors, I knew this would be an organization I’d be supporting for years to come,” Grande said. “In ‘Rainbowthon,’ expect to smile, laugh and have a good time while also highlighting the incredible work the center has done for the community during these crazy times.”

The Los Angeles LGBT Center remains committed as a first responder for the LGBT community. The world’s largest provider of programs and services to LGBT people, the center continues to serve those in need, particularly youth experiencing homelessness and seniors, with health care, mental health services, case management and other assistance. Additionally, the Center is one of the nation’s few Federally Qualified Health Centers with providers who specialize in primary care for LGBT people and people living with HIV.

To view ‘Rainbowthon,” visit rainbowthon.com. For information, visit lalgbtcenter.org.