Recognizing the YWCA Greater Los Angeles’ efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis, the 126-year-old nonprofit was a beneficiary of Black Entertainment Network’s “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” special on April 22.

Co- hosted by Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall, and featuring appearances by Alicia Keys and Whoopi Goldberg, the event answered the call to entertain and inspire the black community, which has been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the help of foundations, corporations and a network of business leaders, over $16 million in commitments were made. The funds will allow over 50 organizations throughout the United States to provide emergency financial support through their partner organizations.

BET and the United Way Worldwide have created the BET Covid-19 Relief Fund. Contributors to the fund included Blue Meridian Partners, The Ford Foundation and the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation. Corporate donors included Facebook, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Toyota, Salesforce, McDonald’s and many others.

“The YWCA Greater Los Angeles for over 126 years responds to the call of action for the disenfranchised and those individuals in need. We are proud to partner with United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Black Entertainment Network Television in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities of color that we serve in Los Angeles,” said YWCA Greater Los Angeles CEO Faye Washington. “As the African American community continues to be disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the YWCA Greater Los Angeles has responded to this crisis and its disproportionate toll on African American communities.”

For information, visit ywcagla.org.