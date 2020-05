Pianist Svetlana Smolina has performed with orchestras and in recitals worldwide, and she is a recipient of the “New Names” scholarship program.

Her notable appearances with orchestras include Mariinsky Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestra National de France, Odessa and Nizhny Novgorod Philarhomic, Pittsburg Symphony, New Florida Philharmonic, Shreveport Symphony and the New York Chamber.

She is a frequent guest at festivals worldwide and has performed at the Salzburg Festival, Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia Rising Stars, White Nights, Maggio Musicale, Mikkeli, Ruhr, Easter, Rotterdam Phillips Gergiev, International Gilmore and many other festivals.

Recent recordings include Stravinksy’s Igor Stravinsky Les noces, a recording of solo Chopin album for the Chopin iTunes Project, Benjamin Britten Young Apollo live recording from Walt Disney Hall for BCM+D records, and her music has been broadcasted for NPR, BBC, PBS, RAI, Cultura TV and other networks.

She was invited to perform for 2019 concerts at VI Trans-Siberian Arts Festival with Vadim Repin and Alexander Kniazev, perform at Lake Tahoe Festival with Maestro Joel Revzen, solo debut at the Festival at Ushuaia, Argentina, and tour in Florida with the South Florida Symphony.

For information on the artist, visit svetlanasmolina.com.