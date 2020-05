On May 4, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced the launch of an expanded effort to help educators master online instruction – including the tools and technologies – applying them to help students learn, practice lesson planning, and teach and learn more about how to engage students and their families in online learning.

Nearly all teachers in Los Angeles Unified have completed training in the basics of remote learning, and more than half have signed up for an additional 30 hours of professional development in this new effort.

“We’ve connected almost all of our secondary school students, providing them with a device and internet access, and in another week or 10 days, we will reach that goal for elementary school students. The emphasis now is to help teachers take their talents online,” Beutner said.

Educators will work with Los Angeles Unified leaders and education experts as they earn their Future Ready Certification. Guest contributors include Richard Culatta, CEO of the International Society for Technology in Education; Jane Margolis, senior researcher at the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies; Mitch Resnick, professor of learning research at the MIT Media Lab; and Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media/Education.

“The Future Ready Certification is another tool for our Los Angeles Unified family to continue professional development online and another way we are investing in our educators,” said LAUSD Board of Education President Richard Vladovic, 7th District. “They are the key to the success of our students and will continue to ensure that the quality of instruction is the best.”

“Los Angeles Unified remains committed to supporting our dedicated educators during these unprecedented times,” added Board Member Nick Melvoin, 4th District. “We are grateful that so many have stepped up to hone their online teaching skills, and we will continue to lead the way on making this transition as smooth as possible for teachers and our families.”

For information, visit lausd.net.