Today at 11 a.m., the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is hosting a Facebook Live conversation with co-authors Rita Lurie and her daughter Leslie Gilbert-Lurie of the memoir “Bending Toward the Sun.”

Rita Lurie was a five-year-old living in Poland when she and 14 other members of her family went into hiding from Nazis. What Rita and her family thought would be a week or two in an attic turned into almost two years.

Rita and her daughter, a human rights activist, worked on “Bending Toward the Sun,” which brings together the stories of three generations of women and reveals how deeply the Holocaust lives in the hearts and minds of survivors and their descendants.

