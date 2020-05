While the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is temporary closed, LACMA @ Home provides weekly updates of curated digital content from the museum to the greater community.

This week, LACMA @ Home highlighted Tavares Strachan’s “ENOCH” which was created in collaboration with LACMA Art + Technology Lab. “ENOCH” is centered around the development and launch of a 3U satellite that brings attention to Robert Henry Lawrence Jr.’s story, the first African-American astronaut selected for any national space program.

People can learn more about Art + Technology’s past and present by viewing the programs 1967-71 archival catalogue. LACMA curators Maurice Tuchman and Jane Livingston wrote the report, this publication recounts the museum’s groundbreaking pairing of artists and technology corporations to produce new work.

The catalogue traces the project’s successes and impasses through detailed entries and a wide range of documentation – including some memorable correspondence.

As a result of the coronavirus, the start of LACMA’s jazz series cannot occur physically, however people can experience the music through weekly audio interviews with performers who were to be featured in the 2020 season.

People can listen to Meet the Musicians, a weekly audio interview series hosted by Mitch Glickman, featuring performers of the jazz 2020 season. In the first episode in the series, Glickman interviews members of the Yellowjackets.

Families can also learn how to create paper bag hand puppets as part of LACMA’s Make Art @ Home series. Using brown paper lunch bags, a person can create hand puppets with simple materials found around the home or by using more advanced art materials if available.

For information, visit lacma.org.