The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association is holding a virtual version of its annual “Beastly Ball” fundraiser on Friday, May 15, at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited to participate in the event, with pre-show festivities hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale at 5:45 p.m. The star-studded evening of fun and philanthropy will feature fascinating animal spotlights, a live auction, inspiring conservation stories and visits from special guests Lisa Ling, Carolyn Hennesy, Julie Chang, Lance Bass, Slash and many others.

Also joining the online festivities will be “Beastly Ball” honorees Chris and Martin Kratt, of television’s “Wild Kratts,” and Barbara Natterson-Horowitz and Kathryn Bowers, authors of the bestselling book, “Wildhood.”

The Beastly Ball will be livestreamed at beastlyball.lazoo.org, as well as the zoo’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The presentation is expected to last approximately 45 minutes.

Register by visiting beastlyball.lazoo.org to receive updates, previews of auction items and exclusive discounts, cocktail recipes and specials from dining and beverage partners. Donations of auction items are also sought.

The Beastly Ball is an annual event that helps the zoo fulfill its mission of animal conservation and habitat preservation. For information, visit beastlyball.lazoo.org.