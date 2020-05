Los Angeles Theatre Works has created a package of five productions to be enjoyed by listeners of all ages while at home.

The L.A. Theatre Works “Family Collection” offers an opportunity for parents and kids to close their eyes, use their imagination and hang onto the words of William Shakespeare, Arthur Conan Doyle, Neil Simon, H.G. Wells and Bruce Coville.

A mix of comedy, mystery and science fiction, the titles in the “Family Collection” are appropriate for all ages and offer an experience that is different from hearing a story aloud, listening to an audiobook or watching a performance.

“With audiobooks, you usually have only one person telling the story,” said Susan Loewenberg, producing artistic director. “With L.A. Theatre Works, there is a whole cast interpreting it for you. It’s a very rich, exciting experience, the recordings stimulate concentration and imagination. And listening together is a great way to experience these captivating stories.”

In LATW’s recording of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a cast brings Shakespeare’s world to life.

Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” dramatizes one of the most famous stories ever written in the world of Sherlock Holmes and inspired by the legend of a diabolical hound.

The Tony Award-winning “Lost in Yonkers” by Simon, tells the story of two young boys, aged 13 and 16, who must spend one year with their demanding grandmother.

Actors from “Star Trek” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” recreate the classic radio thriller, “War of the Worlds.” In 1938, H.G. Wells’ radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds” created nationwide panic as audiences around the country panicked and believed eyewitness reports of an invasion from Mars.

Originally directed by Orson Welles and performed by his Mercury Theatre of the Air, “War of the Worlds” is an adaptation by Howard Kock of the novel by H.G. Wells.

In “My Teacher is an Alien,” a co-production with the BBC adapted from the novel by Coville, sixth grade Susan Simmon, who is played by Lisa Bonet, can tell her new substitute teacher, Mr. Smith, is strange. But she doesn’t know just how different – until she catches him peeling off his face.

Each of the titles in the L.A. Theatre Works “Family Collection” can be downloaded as an mp3 digital file for $4.99, and these files are also available for purchase as a CD.

For information, visit latw.org/family.