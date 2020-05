Members of Immaculate Heart High School’s Class of 2020 returned to campus on May 8 for the first time in weeks for a “Senior Sundae Party,” a celebratory event that also coincided with “senior ditch day” from online classes.

At safe distances, faculty and staff cheered as arriving seniors lined up in cars on the school field, which was decorated with red balloons, representing their class color, and posters offering encouraging messages. Immaculate Heart President Maureen Diekmann and Principal Naemah Morris greeted students and distributed bags with cups of ice cream and sundae toppings.

Since March 16, all students at Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School have been staying at home for distance learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical separation from classmates, teachers and the campus has especially affected seniors, who normally experience many traditions in their final months of high school.

For example, seniors typically enjoy a “senior ditch day” from classes in May on the date of prom, as well as ice cream to mark the end of the college decision process. With social distancing being implemented and the school prom being held as a virtual event, Immaculate Heart administrators developed ways to bring the seniors safely back to campus for a special salute.

In advance of the celebration, many teachers, counselors and staff members came together and decorated cups for the ice cream, along with the treat bags and posters. Others attended the event to show encouragement to the seniors from a safe distance. Many parents who drove the students were moved to tears.

Each senior also received a commemorative card with a note stating, “Dear Class of 2020: The campus is quiet and lonely, but the spirit and strength of your class has left an indelible mark for all the years to come. Even the squirrels miss you.”

After the students picked up their sundaes on the field, many parked in the school lot and spent a short period of time a safe distance apart, in their cars. Senior Violet Marko relished the moment with friends. The high school’s graduation plans are still pending.

“We don’t care if we have to wait until later in the summer,” Marko added. “All we want is to be together again.”

Founded in 1906, Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School educates young women in grades 6-12 on its campus at 5515 Franklin Ave.