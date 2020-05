The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has established “Hope @ The Wallis,” which included an announcement by Artistic Director Paul Crewes that virtuoso violinist Daniel Hope has been appointed as The Wallis’ next artist-in-residence, in collaboration with the New Century Chamber Orchestra.

The Wallis’ Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Rachel Fine also announced that “Hope @ The Wallis” is a major resiliency campaign and community match/challenge to support The Wallis’ performing arts offerings.

“Amid the most challenging and urgent times we have ever faced as an organization, The Wallis remains committed to the survival of the arts in our community,” Crewes said. “Daniel Hope electrified everyone in the Goldsmith Theater during his 2018 performance with the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, and his tremendous versatility as a soloist, chamber musician, writer, teacher and personality makes him the consummate individual to serve as our artist-in-residence at this unprecedented time. Beginning in September 2020, he will curate and perform in a series of unique programs, be it live, virtual or broadcast, as a solo artist, with other colleagues and with the New Century Chamber Orchestra.”

“With an eye toward bolstering our future artistic and educational programming and initiatives, we have directed our attention to the survival of the arts in our community by establishing ‘Hope @ The Wallis, ‘which also includes a resiliency campaign to increase our financial stability so that our performing arts can continue to flourish,” Fine added.

The Wallis’ Board of Directors has issued a $150,000 challenge and will match all contributions to “Hope @ The Wallis.” Funds raised will directly support artists, educators and The Wallis’ mission, continuing the organization’s ability to heal, connect and inspire through the arts.

“Reflecting the promise woven into our forthcoming offerings, ‘Hope @ The Wallis’ fortifies our organization during this time of unprecedented crisis by providing resources to support the very best artistic talent, invite arts learners of all ages and abilities into our virtual classrooms and focus our team on executing The Wallis’ artistic and educational mission,” Fine said. “Our ability to once again open our doors with strength in today’s ever-shifting environment will play an essential role in The Wallis’ recovery and vital connection with its community. The unwavering generosity of our board of directors, our patrons and our donors is appreciated and absolutely vital as we look ahead.”

The Wallis serves more than 80,000 individuals each year with performances, educational activities and community events. It produces works of music, dance, theater and film for people of all ages and backgrounds. For information and to donate, call (310)746-4000, or visit thewallis.org.