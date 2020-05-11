Face masks required on all Metro buses and trains

Metro has revised its policy and is requiring face coverings for riders on all buses and trains beginning today, Monday, May 11, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Metro officials made the decision on May 7 after previously only recommending face masks or coverings be worn.

Last week, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, 4th District, called on Metro to require all bus and train passengers to wear face coverings to protect the health of bus drivers and fellow passengers. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on May 6 that masks will be required on all city buses including DASH and Commuter Express buses, and Metro made the announcement about requiring masks the following day.

The agency is considering the best way to enforce the rule. An educational campaign will be launched to inform the public about the requirement. Metro is also considering ways it can help riders obtain face coverings while ensuring there is an adequate supply for employees.

The decision to require face masks was made as a precaution as “Safer at Home” orders are eased in the coming weeks and months, and Metro plans to restore bus and rail service. For information, visit thesource.metro.net.