Face masks required on all Metro buses and trains

-
-
Socialize
1,982followers
Popular Posts
- Driver of stolen Tesla dies after crash on La Brea
Jul 10, 2014
- Protestors rally to ‘save the halls’
Jan 2, 2014
- O’Farrell settling in as Hollywood councilman
Aug 1, 2013
- Council votes to demolish Great Hall/Long Hall
Dec 5, 2013
- War of words waged with L.A. Animal Services
Aug 5, 2015
- Driver of stolen Tesla dies after crash on La Brea
Maybe, but I rode the 212 bus on La Brea Ave. from the Baldwin Hills to Hollywood today and the passenger closest to the driver never wore a mask, and was not challenged by the driver. This is a problem since as with traffic, bus ridership is slowly but steadily increasing toward pre-pandemic levels.