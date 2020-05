In response to the “Safer at Home” order, the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles presents a special “K-Performance Series” for people are interested in music and culture.

Every week, the center updates video content with a variety of performances celebrating Korean arts. Five programs have been posted so far, and more are planned soon.

“We are producing and introducing [videos] that introduce Korean culture as part of the social distancing caused by COVID 19,” said KCCLA Director Park Wijin. “I hope you can heal your mind and enjoy Korean performance videos with the ‘K-Performance Series.’”

People can enjoy the series on the center’s social media channels, and by visiting kccla.org.