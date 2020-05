Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has released a children’s book titled “Careless Corny: A Cautionary Tale” to help children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book can be downloaded for free by visiting chla.org/carelesscornybook. It was launched in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, and for each donation made to CHLA’s GivingTuesdayNow webpage, a softcover copy of the book will be delivered to a patient in the hospital.

The pandemic has prompted many questions for people of all ages, especially children. Written by certified art therapist Kyle Horne, certified child life specialist Erin Shields and Nicole F. Albers, head of the Literally Healing Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the book centers on a character named Corny Coronavirus who has been traveling the world and shows up on a child’s doorstep with the ability to spread germs everywhere. In the story, the child goes from unsure to empowered. The book reinforces good hygiene habits, validates feelings and normalizes the experience children are having, and includes tips and guidelines for parents, guardians and caregivers.

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is ranked as the top children’s hospital in California and fifth in the nation for clinical excellence by U.S. News & World Report. For information, visit chla.org.