Center Theatre Group announced the newest addition to its Art Goes On project with Theatre Skills @ Home, a new series that taps into the community of local theater artists to offer brief theater tutorials.

Directors, designers, artists and crew will provide advice on how to create theater magic into the home.

The opening videos featured fight director Edgar Landa, known for producing “Homebody/Kabul” and “The Nether,” who discussed the art of stage fighting. Costume designer Ann Closs-Farely, who is known for work on “Zoot Suit” and “Women Laughing Alone with Salad,” taught viewers how to create a fairy costume out of items found around the house.

Each week a new video will be posted at centertheatregroup.org/art-goes-on/theatre-skills-at-home. Center Theater Group associate artistic director Lindsay Allbaugh said her social media newsfeed is filled with friends and colleagues trying new things including parents who seek to educate their children.

“As people seek to expand their horizons, who better to turn to than theatre makers who have made a career of transforming bare stages into new worlds and letting us experience lives we might have never lived,” Allbaugh said.

For information, visit centertheatregroup.org/art-goes-on.