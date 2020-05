Kelly Che Band members record from their homes. (photo courtesy of Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles)Today, the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles in partnership with members of Kelly Che Band and the Chestondi Project, a group of jazz musicians from various backgrounds in the L.A. area, will host a special performance “Searching for Sori” in honor of Korean Culture Day.

The event is an online performance featuring Korean folk songs in a jazz style. Kelly Che Band and the Chestondi Project will perform “Five Hundred Years,” a song about a woman waiting for her beloved husband.

“This concert has prepared a crossover jazz performance where multicultural local musicians in the U.S. interpret Korean traditional sentiments in different ways and interact with each other,” said Wijin Park, director of KCCLA. “I hope it will serve as an opportunity to expand the base of Hallyu in the U.S., so that many people can enjoy and interact with Korean music and culture.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, all future 2020 Korean Culture Day events will be organized virtually to ensure the health and safety of the community using platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and its webpage.

On June 18, KCCLA, Kelly Che Band and the Chestondi Project will livestream a performance featuring “Sailor Song,” another Korean folk song which will be arranged using Latin jazz-style.

For information, visit kccla.org.