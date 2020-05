The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County will launch its first-ever online exhibition on May 15.

“Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A.,” is a selection of insect macrographs pulled from NHMLAC’s Biodiversity Science: City and Nature BioSCAN research project. This kid-friendly interactive digital exhibition presents photography captured unconventionally by a Keyence microscope.

BioScan, launched in 2012, is one of the world’s largest urban biodiversity studies to date. The research project has sampled thousands of insects from 80 sites in Los Angeles.

These photos highlight the wonder, beauty and diversity of these L.A. creatures. NHMLAC’s exhibitions and digital teams worked together to offer interactive and multimedia components to complement the images and to engage families and children of all ages.

Some of the features include zoom in/out capabilities for the high definition photographs, a soothing soundscape based on L.A. insects, and an interactive map where visitors can see examples of where different insects were found.

Additional at-home offerings for kids include activities such as building a bee hotel and starting an insect journal.

Visitors can also join NHMLAC on May 16 for the Bug Fair Connected, the online version of the 34th annual Bug Fair 2020. Families and children can jam out to a performance by Luv Bugzzz, the museum’s bug band.

NHMLAC entomologist Lisa Gonzalez will share her story of being a bug fair fan to working in research and collections at the museum. Aly Moore, bug chef extraordinaire, will also share some insect cooking tips.

For information, visit nhm.org/experience-nhm/exhibitions-natural-history-museum/spiky-hairy-shiny-insects-la.