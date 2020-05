The Beverly Hills Unified School District will host the 2020 Apple Awards Ceremony at 4 p.m. today, May 28, on Zoom.

This year’s winners from Beverly Hills High School are Phil Chang and Casey Rowley. Among other duties, Chang teaches English, coaches track and field, advises broadcast journalism and is a coach for positive behavioral interventions and supports. Rowley serves as a college counselor and has an active blog on college admissions, collegecounselorrowley.com.

From Beverly Vista Middle School, the winners are Josh Schmidt and Camille Campion.

Schmidt, who teaches eighth grade math, has worked at every BHUSD school and participated in almost every capacity in and out of the classroom. Campion is a special education teacher and chairs the Special Education Department.

From Hawthorne School, the winner is Kathleen Greenleaf, who has worked for the BHUSD since 2000 teaching students as young as 4 and as old as 18. She currently works as a resource teacher for transitional kindergarten through third grade.

From Horace Mann School, Afi Delijani is the winner. Delijani has been a dedicated teacher in the BHUSD for 15 years, and has taught second, third, fourth and fifth grades. Delijani currently teaches third grade and is a coach for positive behavioral interventions and supports.

In the superintendent category, Richard Waters is the Administrator winner, and Christie Shaffer is the Classified winner.

Waters who was recognized with an Apple Award in 2008 as a teacher, moved on to become an administrator in 2011. This year marks the third time that Richard has been assigned to work at Beverly Vista, and as the school’s assistant principal, he was part of the team that created BHUSD’s first comprehensive middle school.

Shaffer began working for the BHUSD Special Services Department as a senior secretary in 1994. Now, as a systems administrator, she specializes in BHUSD’s Student Information System and state reporting. She is the vice chair of the L.A. regional group of California IT in Education.

For information, visit bhusd.org.