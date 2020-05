Everybody loves a parade and on May 22, Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Michael Bregy happily told Beverly Hills High School seniors and their families that the graduation car parade would take place on June 4.

“We are so proud of our seniors and are thrilled to be able to celebrate the culmination of your high school journey this way,” Bregy said. “I must be clear that the announcement came with a stringent list of rules and regulations we are required to follow. The health and safety of our entire community is of the utmost importance to me, and I know that you will share in my commitment to ensuring we uphold the greatest care when participating in this event. Please stay tuned for a comprehensive plan about how the day will proceed. See you on June 4!”

For information, visit bhusd.org.