On May 6, the administration of Beverly Hills High School sent an update to seniors and parents regarding many traditional end-of-year activities.

“There is no way we could have envisioned, even a few months ago, the world we find ourselves in today,” the administration said. “There are many touchstone moments and events that we are saddened to have to abandon, but equally excited and dedicated to those that we can reimagine. At BHHS, we are committed to the endeavor of still providing as much of the hard-earned ‘pomp and circumstance’ that ordinarily accompanies life for a graduating senior as is possible. With direction from national, state and local agencies, this letter aims to provide as much up-to-date and comprehensive information regarding senior activities as we have at this time.”

This year’s seniors will keep their caps and gowns instead of returning them, as in years past.

“In the pursuit of health and safety, as well as flexibility, we are transitioning to a cap and gown that students will not return, but rather, be able to keep and use as needed over the next month. We will be receiving delivery of these items in the next two weeks, and announcing distribution of these items to all seniors. Barring any new delay, the goal is to distribute during the week of May 18,” administrators continued.

The school hopes to announce distribution of the Watchtower yearbook “very soon.”

“If possible, we will pass out yearbooks along with caps and gowns, but will have two separate distributions if needed. If you are still interested in purchasing a yearbook, there will be a limited supply for sale at yearbook distribution. First come, first served,” the administration said.

Grad Nite at Universal Studios and prom have been canceled.

The BHHS Parent Teacher Student Association offers yard signs for seniors, and deliveries began earlier this month. Those who would like a yard sign should email bhhsptsa@bhusd.org.

The PTSA also encourages parents to decorate their front door in honor of their seniors.

The BHHS College Center will host a virtual Pennant Party at 3 p.m. on May 18 for seniors to design their college/university pennant, play trivia and win giveaways.

The Senior Awards ceremony will also be held virtually on Tuesday, June 2.

Seniors are also asked to submit a five- to eight-second video for the graduation video, and they can also submit photos and videos for the Class of 2020 Senior Time Capsule. For information, visit bhhs.bhusd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1752568&type=d&pREC_ID=1933372.

More details regarding the June 4 graduation ceremony will follow soon.