The city of Beverly Hills announced the temporary closure of all city parks beginning Saturday, May 9, at 6 p.m. through Monday, May 11, at 6 a.m.

“We hope everyone will stay at home and celebrate Mother’s Day virtually as we continue to put the health of our community first,” Mayor Les Friedman said.

This order applies to all parks including Coldwater Canyon, Beverly Cañon Gardens, La Cienega, Roxbury, Will Rogers and the Community Dog Park. The fields, sports courts and other recreational facilities will be closed; however, restrooms in parks will remain open during normal hours.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/departments/communityservices/cityparks/web.jsp.