The city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department will offer virtual summer camp offerings for a variety of its most popular specialty camps starting June 8.

These virtual summer camps will provide kids a wonderful way to stay connected to their summer camp community and friends while staying safe at home. As part of the experience, kids will engage in some of their favorite activities, find new skills or sharpen already acquired skills through interactive programs.

“Though many of our public facilities remain closed during this unprecedented public health crisis, we in your Community Services Department remain hard at work to bring you an array of exciting summer programs to keep you and your kids active, engaged, connected and nourished – mind, body and soul,” Director of Beverly Hills Community Service Department Jenny Roger said.

Summer camps being offered online include Camp Beverly Hills, Catskills West, Asteme Math & Science Camp, Engineering with LEGO, Professor Egghead Science Camp, AK Soccer Academy, Brit West Soccer Camp, Got Game Baseball, Got Game Flag Football, Yoga Retreat, Cardboard Camp with Rediscover and Bizzy Girls Entrepreneurship Camp.

Fees range from $50 to $325 depending on days and duration of specific camps.

In addition to the city’s commitment to bringing high quality arts and culture offerings, Community Services will soon debut an all new specialty camp, Camp Create. There kids will be able to explore the arts, nature, and outdoor recreation with full camp and a la carte class options by instructors in California.

For information or to register, call (310)285-6850 or visit beverlyhills.org/bhrec.