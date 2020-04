The city of West Hollywood closed all parks, including dog parks, after City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Paul Arevalo issued an emergency executive order on April 9 due to a lack of social distancing at the facilities.

Arevalo also implemented emergency measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at construction sites, mandating that workers follow additional requirements for hygiene, sanitization, signage and face covering. The emergency executive order was issued in response to numerous public complaints and city staff-witnessed failures to socially distance at parks and construction sites, in contradiction to federal, state, county and city directives to physically distance, not gather in groups and stay home except for conducting essential tasks.

“Failure to abide by public health directives is unsafe and dangerous in this unprecedented time of a worldwide health pandemic,” said West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico. “Health authorities warn that this week and the following week are expected to be critical weeks in terms of controlling spread of the virus. While construction is identified as an essential activity, the work must be done in a safe manner that is consistent with public health directives and guidance. Face coverings are deemed an appropriate method to protect others from the spread of the virus, as carriers of the virus may show no symptoms and [face coverings] should be worn at construction sites where people may be in close proximity to one another. We are all in this together and must do our part to protect ourselves and others during this time.”

West Hollywood City Hall is closed to the public and has suspended all in-person transactions. All public city buildings, playgrounds and facilities are also closed. City Hall remains accessible for business and essential services, and transactions can be conducted by calling (323)848-6400, or visit weho.org.