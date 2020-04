Looking for some new entertainment while Safer at Home? Order Vampire.Pizza and receive pizza, salad, dessert and a mystery game kit with an immersive story. Vampire.Pizza is a group of artists, storytellers and restaurants that have creatively united to deliver magic to your dinner table. Many of these people have been furloughed or laid off, so they need support. The game provided in the delivery allows participants a secret passage into the world of Belle and her vamps. She’s a leader who has created a pizza delivery service as a cover to unite vampires in modern day Los Angeles and start a revolution. This pop-up will be delivered to your home between May 1-3. Allow 60 to 90 minutes to experience the game. The Vampire.Pizza kit for two people is $33 per person, or $28 per person for four people. Your kit is delivered to certain zip codes in Los Angeles by a mysterious, ageless vampire. Contactless pick up is also available at either the Melrose and Fairfax area or the Venice Boardwalk. Select delivery or pick up at checkout for those outside the current delivery zone. A portion of the proceeds from the pop-up will be donated to the League of Experiential and Immersive Artists emergency fund, which is providing direct relief to artists in the L.A. community impacted by the crisis. Immersive story and game materials have been sterilized and sealed. Order today at vampire.pizza/reserve.