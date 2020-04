The Dog Bakery at the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, is delivering free dog food to pet owners in need.

Owner and pet rescue advocate Rocky Kanaka is trying to ensure pets and their owners don’t suffer during “Safer at Home” orders currently in place. Whether it’s people who have recently lost a job, seniors who can’t leave home or health care workers on the frontlines, Kanaka is hoping to provide relief by delivering pet food and eliminating one of many needs during the emergency.

“We will get through this together if we find ways to support each other, love each other and fight for each other,” he said.

Kanaka posted information on Instagam and YouTube letting people know he is giving away free dog food and will deliver it to anyone who is in need or who knows someone in need. For information, visit rockykanaka.com/freedogfood.