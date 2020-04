Rhodes School of Music in Larchmont Village is offering more opportunities to learn a musical instrument using new online lessons.

Using the Zoom platform, students can join a lesson with a teacher who specializes in the instrument of the student’s choice. Lessons are one-on-one and are scheduled at the same time every week with the same teacher.

To help families and the community get through the public health emergency, Rhodes School of Music is also offering additional free group classes on Zoom for children and adults. Additionally, the school is hosting free faculty concerts on Zoom.

For information, call (323)522-4888, or visit rhodesschoolofmusic.com.