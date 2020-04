Now that restaurants are able to sell groceries, beer, wine and cocktails for off-premise consumption, thanks to newly relaxed California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control regulations, here are some places offering pre-batched cocktails for take-away to pair with your food. This service will boost sales and revenue as these restaurants are currently closed for dine-in service.

BEVERLY GROVE

Petty Cash Taqueria pick-up

Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke are keeping Petty Cash open daily from 4 to 9 p.m. through April 19 for pick-up and delivery on Postmates, GrubHub and Caviar. They are preparing taco dinners for two with margaritas for $29 on Tock. A la carte items and signature cocktails are available for purchase. 7360 Beverly Blvd., (323)933-5300.

Republique chicken dinners

Now available on Tock, pre-order chicken dinners that serve up to three people for $65. This special is available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Order from a list of wines by the bottle and packaged cocktails to pair with the chicken dinner. 624 S. La Brea Ave., (310)362-6115.

Ray’s + Stark Bar offers takeout and delivery

The eatery is offering pizzas and salads, plus wine and cocktails for the neighborhood for those who want take-out. Pizzas are fully prepared, or as a DIY kit for baking at home. Delivery is available via Grubhub daily from noon to 8 p.m. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., (323)857-6180.

Free delivery at Maggiano’s Little Italy

All orders over $15 for the next 30 days will be delivered free via DoorDash. The Italian-American restaurant at The Grove also has to-go and carryout options. Visit maggianos.com. 189 The Grove Drive, (323)965-9661.

BEVERLY HILLS

Via Alloro food and wine pickup

To support the community stay-at-home needs, Via Alloro is offering a special takeout menu for both lunch and dinner. The slightly reduced version of their traditional takeout menu includes appetizers, pizzas, pastas, main courses and desserts. They also offer family meals for up to six people, plus vegetarian and pescatarian options. Grocery items available include pasta, pasta sauce, Drago olive oil, balsamic, Sicilian salt and bread. Enjoy your food with one or more of their wines by the bottle from their award-winning wine list, available for take-out and delivery. Call the restaurant directly and receive 25% off all wine takeout orders with curbside pick-up. Guests can also order from Postmates if they prefer delivery. viaalloro.com. 310 N. Canon Drive, (310)275-2900.

CULVER CITY

Drago Bakery

Owner and executive chef Celestino Drago has created a special takeout menu that features freshly baked and freezeable essentials that guests can pick up and prepare at home. These items are available Monday through Friday for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fresh pasta packages include a choice of lasagna bolognese, chicken and mushroom lasagna, or vegetarian lasagna that serves up to 10 guests for $55 each. Other fare includes chicken breast with marsala and mushrooms, and a beef stew with red wine and spices. Choose from a variety of two-pound side dish orders, fresh soups and plenty of bakery items, cakes, croissants and muffins. To see the menu, visit dragobakery.com and place your take-out order by calling Drago Bakery directly. 3828 Willat Ave., (310)280-6004.

DOWNTOWN L.A.

Manuela curbside food and groceries

Manuela is working to retain their staff and continue their health benefits by handling take-out and delivery in-house as much as possible, and is offering take-away family meals for all staff, even on days they are not scheduled to work. Seasonal and soulful dishes are available to the public, as well as flour, eggs, milk, wine, beer and cocktails for delivery via Caviar. Visit manuela-la.com or call directly on Mondays from 5 to 9 p.m., and Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 907 E. Third St., (323)849-0480.

Broken Spanish curbside pick-up

Order the family-style menu that includes tortillas, organic corn, refried lentils, epazote, queso cotija, brussels sprouts, hibiscus pickled onion, pepita pesto achiote roasted chicken; pork belly chicharron or chile relleno salsa verde, roasted serrano chile, tomatillo, avocado, pickled cabbage, charred red cabbage, Conehead cabbage, cilantro arroz con leche, Carnaroli rice, canela and brown butter raisin. Prepaid pickup for parties of one to six people is $32.50 per person, plus add-ons. Broken Spanish is offering batched cocktails that serve three. The restaurant’s signatures include Broken Spanish Margarita for $18 and El Zocalo for $19. They are also selling bottles of El Silencio Mezcal and a wide selection of wine from various regions. brokenspanish.com. 1050 Flower St., (213)749-1460.

EAGLE ROCK

5 Line Tavern cocktails

Order pre-batched cocktails to-go from Pretty Dirty, a bar located within 5 Line Tavern. They are currently offering a rotating menu of their signature cocktails to be enjoyed at home. Try a Manhattan with Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye, house sweet vermouth, sherry, artichoke and bitters. The Negroni is made with London dry gin, house sweet vermouth and house red bitters. The margarita mix is made with Cascahuin blanco tequila, blue curacao, black pepper and cumin syrup, and citrus. Daiquiri lovers will enjoy the dark rum blend, Swedish punsch, citrus and sugar. All cocktails include four to five servings and come ready to shake or stir and serve, along with an appetizer of 15 grams of Regiis Ova caviar with potato chips and creme fraiche. To-go cocktails can be pre-ordered online and are available for contact-less pick up between 1 to 3 p.m. They range in price from $58 to $68. 5linetavern.com. 2136 Colorado Blvd., (323)474-6218.

HIGHLAND PARK

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse open

The owner and CEO of Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, Aaron Caddel, has turned the bakery into an emergency commissary and grocery shop. The store is selling deli meat, milk, eggs and toilet paper. He is offerings a “pay what you can” section for those most in need. He has created a bread starter kit for sale online with nationwide shipping. All that is needed to add is flour and water, and purchasers can continue feeding this starter and make their own bread at home indefinitely. Mr. Holmes Bakehouse also has ready-to-bake cookies and other kits available including a jam kit, so people can also make their own jam at home. Delivery is available via Postmates. 111 S. Ave. 59, (323)739-0473.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Loqui Fiesta Kit

Besides delicious tacos and plates, Loqui is offering a family meal that feeds four to six people for $90. Choose two proteins, such as chicken, mushroom, pork or beef. This special includes rice, beans, guacamole, purple onion, cilantro, cotija, a bag of chips and salsa roja, and one pack of 12 flour tortillas. Only at the Culver City location, order a family meal and beer or wine for $110. You will receive everything above plus a choice of either six beers or a choice of one bottle of wine. Beers include Corona, Piedra Lisa IPA and Colimita Light Lager. Wine is a 2017 Roganto white wine and a red 2019 Paafox Pionero. Pantry items available include chips, salsa and guacamole. Both delivery and pick-up is via Postmates and Chownow. eatloqui.com/takeout-and-delivery. 8830 Washington Blvd., #104, (310)220-7260; 818 E. Third St.,(213)265-7558.

PizzaRev Kids eat free

All day, every day, kids eat for free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Order a kids personal cheese or pepperoni pizza, a healthy drink and a dessert of choice for free, while parents can customize their premium 11-inch pizza suitable for any diet – vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free. Delivery of pizza, wine and beer is available via DoorDash with proof of ID at delivery. Order online at pizzarev.com. 4550 W. Pico Blvd., (323)549-9090.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Now through April 15, kids meals are $5 each when you order a regular Ike’s sandwich. Kids meals range from turkey sandwiches, vegan chicken nuggets, grilled cheeses and meatball subs. This discount is automatically applied at check out on the Ike’s app or in-stores for takeout orders. loveandsandwiches.com. 1151 Westwood Blvd., (310)208-0770.

Decorating Dunkin’ Donut Kits

Local Dunkin’ franchise owners have proactively scheduled coffee and donut drop-offs to L.A.-area hospitals for I.C.U. and E.R. staffs in coordination with the California Highway Patrol. Drop-offs include Cedars-Sinai and Good Samaritan hospitals. Dunkin’ is offering DIY donut kits with four or nine plain donuts, frosting and sprinkles. All Dunkin’ stores are open in accordance with COVID-19 regulations via drive-thru and carry-out. Dunkin’ is offering free delivery and $3 off on GrubHub orders of $15 or more. dunkindonuts.com. 6201 Hollywood Blvd., (323)536-9220; 3300 Washington Blvd., (424)835-4096; 614 S. Crenshaw Blvd., (323)641-7445.

Bellwether Farms Cheese Party

Bellwether Farms is shipping Jersey cow and sheep milk cheese, yogurt, creme fraiche and ricotta to safer-at-home households. Established as the first sheep dairy west of the Rockies, sheep milk offers more protein than goat or cow milk and contains heart healthy fats. Sheep and cow yogurt flavors include spiced apple, strawberry, vanilla, blackberry, blueberry and plain. bellwetherfarms.com. (707)763-0993.

Tocaya taco party for one

Order two tacos, one side and a beer of your choice for $13.95 for pickup or delivery. Go to tocayaorganica.com or call in your order. 8500 Beverly Blvd., (424)285-6080; 8720 Sunset Blvd., (424) 288-4871; 801 S. Olive St., (213)262-1805; 1122 Gayley Ave., (424)244-3770.